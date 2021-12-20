Bulgasal: Immortal Souls provides a unique approach to the world of the supernatural - Why is it a must-watch?

Bulgasal starring Lee Jin-wook and Kwon Nara is a drama that has incorporated various elements of different genres such as romance, fantasy, supernatural, sci-fi and revenge. The story revolves around a man(Lee Jin-Wook) who has been cursed with immortality for the past 600 years and a woman (Nara) who remembers all his reincarnations for 600 years. In short, I would say the drama reminds me of "Goblin," and there are various reasons why it deserves a watch.





To begin with, this drama is as epic as one could imagine, it uses the old-school techniques of prophecies and reincarnations. A fated relationship between a mortal and an immortal. However, what stood out in the initial episodes is the execution, not for a single second did the visual effects or flashbacks divert my attention. The story is quite complicated to register but it never bores you. The first 30 minutes will put keep you on the edge of your seat. No doubt the best opening scene I have ever witnessed!





Along with that, it doesn't waste time and gets to the point quickly. It doesn't establish who is in the wrong and who is right, that is left for the audience to decide as of now. The story makes you sympathize with the characters as the suffering in their lives is revealed, however, also leaves the mysterious element by not establishing the reason why Sang-woon cursed Hwal. This intrigues us further into this story.





It's been a long time since I last watched such a well crafted,, epic saga and I do hope that it continues on the same path, unlike "Jirisan" or "Arthdal Chronicles." The story may slow down a bit now that the plot is established, and considering it has 16 episodes, I am not sure how the events will turn out. Anyway, I would definitely recommend you to give it a shot.







