From Bullet Ballets To Epic Adventures, Here Are Some Of The Greatest Action Movies Of All Times!

Avengers: Endgame

It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe showdown to end all showdowns, the Phase 1 series finale that's based around a trip to an alternate universe to restore the balance of the world.

Edge Of Tomorrow

Live, Die, Repeat. This sci-fi spin includes drop out of plane action scenes and fight hordes with creepy-crawly aliens, that makes for a truly top-notch film.

Inception

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi heist is full of head-scratching intricate plotting with shifting landscapes and fighting sequences against the point of gravity.

The Matrix

Every now and then a film comes along that’s dubbed a "game changer". Some deserve it more than others, but the effect of The Matrix on the 21st century’s action cinema can’t be understated.

Avatar

James Cameron's Avatar is a genius masterpiece and he continues to keep things thrilling, inventive and crucially, geographically crystal-clear with this extraordinary future-war film, unlike anything people have seen before.











