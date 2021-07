Some luxury post Ft. @burberry @burberrybeauty Weekend Starting my journey with fragrances officially after 15 years . So picked wisely this weekend fragrance from Burberry. It has a sweet fragrance which lingers whole day and to my dress till I wash it off. What I search for is freshness, calming , staying power let it be whole day , feel good factor and all this possess in this fragrance . What are your sweet notes ?