From Bus Conductor to a Millionaire to a nobody, Here's Raj Kundra's Scandalous Story

Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra is in mid of legal crisis. This crisis has harmed his image so badly that people say that he is a gone case now. Moreover, this is not the first crisis he faced in his life.





Raj Kundra‘s family had migrated to London when he was young. Raj Kundra used to work as a bus conductor while his mother worked as a shop assistant. Raj Kundra became a millionaire by 2004. He was ranked as the 198th richest British Asian by a magazine. He was holding stakes in more than 10 companies with diversified interests. Raj Kundra has spoken about how he loves the opportunities and freedom that come with money.





Before Shilpa, he was married to Kavita Kundra with whom he has a daughter Deleena. But the marriage ended a couple of years before he met Shilpa Shetty. Some days back, she accused him of cheating on her. His sister alleged that her sister-in-law was in an alleged relationship with her former husband.





The biggest controversy before the porn racket case was his alleged involvement in betting in the IPL. He was one of the owners of the Rajasthan Royals.