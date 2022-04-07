Business Proposal's Seol InAh Signs with New Agency

Seol InAh, who played Jin Young-seo in 'Business Proposal,' has joined a new agency!





On April 11, GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment announced the news, stating, "Seol In Ah is a multifaceted actress with charming visuals and solid acting skills. We will do our best as her dependable companion so that Seol In Ah, who has remarkable passion for acting, can showcase never-before-seen sides of her as an actress."





GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment is home to well-known actors/actresses including Kim SooHyun, Seo YeJi, Kim SaeRon, Choi HyunWook and many more.





Previously, Seol InAh was signed with OUI Entertainment.