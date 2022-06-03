Leaving your home without sunscreen is a big NO!

Sunscreens should be like your friend. You have to trust in them and let your skin journey be happy. Some so many people don't use sunscreens because of some myths so here I'm busting some sunscreen myths for y'all:

Does high SPF make a difference?

Yes, it does make a huge difference. The higher the SPF the better for your skin. The best to apply on your skin should be SPF 30 or SPF 50. According to a medical study, if you use SPF is 15 then 94% of UVB rays are blocked, if you use SPF is 30 then 97% of UVB rays are blocked and if you use SPF is 45 then 98% of UVB rays are blocked. So the more SPF, the better for your skin.

Is combining sunscreen and make up a good idea?

Yes, it is. There are so many makeup brands that sell this combination and you can buy these products because it protects you from UVA and UVB rays.

Is it necessary to apply sunscreen at home?

A big YESS. Whether you're inside your home or outside applying sunscreen is a must. In one way or the other, the sun is entering your home so the UV rays can harm your skin.

Should only fair skin use sunscreen?

No, whatever skin color you have, sunscreen is needed. UV rays are harmful to all skin.