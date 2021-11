Singer Palash Sen. seems quite dissatisfied with the current state of Bollywood music. According to sources, Palash Sen says, "Bollywood Music these days has become like a condom, "You go but it, use it and throw it. If you can buy a radio spot, facebook ads, radio ads, media space, you can be way ahead of somebody who actually had a better song."





Do you think Palash Sen's comparison of music with condoms is justified?