BVNDIT are finally making a comeback!





On April 10th, BVNDIT celebrated their 3rd debut anniversary with their fans, BVNDITBUL, through a special V Live stream. Thanking their fans who stayed together with them through thick and thin, the girl group surprised them by announcing their comeback in May.





This will mark BVNDIT's first comeback in nearly two years. Are you excited for their comeback?