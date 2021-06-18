Bye bye to heavy feeling foundations with minimum coverage! This one is a game changer.

It seems brands are catering to our desire for a foundation that provides sufficient coverage without feeling heavy on skin – something we’re probably more attuned to now that we’re wearing less make-up while spending more time at home.

When I dispensed the foundation on the back of my hand, I found the formula was still quite thick so I opted for a flat kabuki brush to blend it out. I only needed one and a half pumps to cover my entire face and neck, so I took any leftover foundation over the middle of my face as this is where base products tend to fade quickest. I was impressed by the coverage it gave my skin.

As for the finish, well, the name ‘Luminous Matte’ may sound contradictory but this is what sets it apart from traditional matte foundations. Many matte foundations tend to completely blur out facial features, leaving your complexion looking flat and requiring heaps of bronzer, blusher and highlighter to add depth back into your face. But the idea of this foundation is that it has a matte finish that isn’t flat. My skin looked smoother and signs of hyperpigmentation were evened out but my skin still looked like skin. I still went in with bronzer and highlighter, like I would with any base product, but I didn’t need to sweep on endless layers as my face still had depth to it. I will surely buy another one, what about you?