Caffeine In Skincare #BeautyTruthBomb

Caffeine in skincare is considered one of the best ingredients that have so many benefits. It acts as a brightening effect on our skin. First and foremost, caffeine is a vasoconstrictor and an alkaloid, which means that it contracts the blood vessels and in turn, it helps to reduce puffiness and inflammation. The idea behind this is that the topical application on the skin helps to reduce the blood flow to the area, which helps in reducing puffiness and redness simultaneously. Use products that are caffeinated for best results.

Caffeine also helps in improving blood circulation that gives a natural glow to the face. It also contains anti-oxidants. It also fights against free radicals by minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Also, it is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps to calm the redness and also soothe the skin.