The calmest way to slide from a meh skin day to a good skin day. #BeautyTruthBomb

The best way to treat your skin is to use good toner. The liquid which is the same water may sound like an unnecessary splurge. But a toner is composed of water, anti-inflammatories, anti-oxidants, humectants, and acids. The secret skin care products help in balancing the pH level value of your skin and bring it up to 5.5 which is considered one of the best optimal levels for a healthy complexion.

A toner can also be used as a primer which will prep your skin pores by sweeping away grime and also helps to absorb the products that you use on your skin very well.

Here are few benefits of using a toner:

1. Toners help to hydrate your skin, prevent skin issues, and also reduces dryness from your skin.

2. Toners are known to be one of the protective barriers between environmental aggressors and your skin. This ensures that your skin remains clean and also remains unaffected by environmental factors.

3. A good toner helps in minimizing the appearance of the pores by shrinking them. When pores are smaller the skin looks very soft and smooth.

4. It also helps in removing the makeup residues, excess oil, and clear impurities from the skin.

5. Certain toners include humectants that moonlight as moisturizers. The humectants attract moisture from the air and bring it to the skin for a smoother and plumper complexion.

How to use a toner:

• Cleanse your face and pat it dry with a towel.

• Take a cotton ball with 2 drops of toner then sweep it all over your face and decolletage.

• While your skin is still damp, apply a moisturizer and then follow the rest of your skincare routine.