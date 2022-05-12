Can A 20-year-old use Anti-Ageing Cream? Here is the answer

I remember My mother lathering herself with anti-ageing creams and didn't allow me to apply. Her answer was very specific, she said the cream isn't appropriate for someone who is my age. Our Generation is much more into Correction than Prevention and this ideology is somewhere creating unrealistic beauty standards. At the age of 20, you are not supposed to lather yourself with anti-ageing products a good sunscreen which protects the deep layers of your skin is enough. Use good serums and moisturisers to prevent ageing if you feel it is bothering you but there is no critical need for anti-ageing creams in your skincare box.