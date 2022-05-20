Can 'age' ever stop being a big deal in the film industry?

Age shaming has been one of the main concerns for women in any film industry. When a woman reaches a particular age and starts looking old, she is automatically being age-shamed. When you compare this with a man, you won't find a single soul talking about a man's age. There is this constant pressure on women to look young so that they can impress the audience. Why should they put so much pressure on themselves? This also creates a bad example for the young generation who look up to these actresses. Actress get comments on their picture where people comment saying, they're 'Buddhi'. What is wrong with growing old? Why is this one word criticized so much?

Forget about this, on the screen when an actor is paired up with a young actress, one can see people hooting and liking the pair but the minute an older woman is paired up against a young man, the audience will jump on her character. There is this unsaid partiality for decades. The film industry needs to evolve and not accept such problems.