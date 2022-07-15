One thing is clear from the next Koffee With Karan episode, and that is it's going to be mad fun! In the teaser clip, one thing did not go unnoticed and that was when Akshay Kumar said he would pay for Chris Rock's funeral. This line has blown out of proportion among the fans. The reason why Akshay Kumar said this was because Karan Johar asked him what he would have done if Chris Rock had cracked a joke on his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Do you think this was a joke or did Akshay Kumar mean it?