Can Alia Bhatt beat Kangana Ranaut at the box office to become the undisputed 'Queen' of Bollywood?

Many were shocked to see the much hyped Kangana Ranaut 'Thalaivii' fail miserably at the box office to the extent that most trade analysts are calling it a flop! Now with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi also gearing up for a theatrical release, will it have the same fate as Thalaivii?

As per trade analysts, releasing Thalaivii at the time when theaters in Maharashtra were shut was a bad move on the parts of the makers, which greatly impacted the box office collection of Thalaivii; since Maharashtra solely contributes to around 30 percent of the total collection of any Bollywood movie. Add to that Kangana's public image which had taken a setback due to her recent controversial statements on politics and the fact that nobody from Bollywood supported her during the movie promotions led Thalaivii suffer at the box-office, despite it being appreciated by the critics.

Team Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the other hand is still playing the wait game, for theaters to function fully, but too much wait could kill any and all buzz around the movie as well. Talking about how Alia Bhatt is faring in the public eye, it has been a mix of both highs and lows with Kangana recently targeting her for mocking Hindus in her latest bridal ad. However, the one big plus point she has over Kangana is the support from Bollywood.

So what do you think? Will Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi have the same fate as Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii or Is Alia Bhatt going to outshine Kangana this time?