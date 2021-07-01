Can Up-and-Coming Toofan Fame Mrunal Thakur Break The Stereotype of TV Actors Failing in Bollywood?

Former TV actress Mrunal Thakur who got fame from Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with some amazing upcoming projects lined up like Toofan opposite Farhan Akhtar, Dhamaka opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor.





The trailer of Toofan dropped an hour ago and people seem to really enjoy it. Even though Toofan is Farhan Akhtar's movie and Mrunal's role is comparatively less significant, the actress has managed to convince me and many others that she is here to stay in Bollywood.





What did you think about Mrunal Thakur in Toofan’s trailer? Do you think she has what it takes to make it in Bollywood? I believe that with the level of competition she has today, it won't take much for her to become the new favourite girl of Bollywood. One important advise that she must follow is to stop doing roles where she is just a supporting character for the lead hero. I believe that she can do wonders if she chooses the right scripts and right roles.





The actress was previously seen in Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories. Can she become the actress who breaks the stereotype of Television actors failing in Bollywood?