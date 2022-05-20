Can being an athlete makes you a more creative person? Deepika Padukone would like to answer

From being an athlete to becoming a model to becoming one of the most bankable actresses in Indian cinema, the actress has gone a long way.

Deepika said in an interview with a news source that she is grateful for every moment of her life and that she is enjoying the time of her life representing India at the famous film festival. Her journey has also been spectacular, according to the actress.

Deepika attributed her athletic success to the fact that it allowed her to make independent decisions, make mistakes, and learn from them. Things began to become clearer for her over time.







