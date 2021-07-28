Can Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's marriage survive the 'pornography' scandal?

According to official reports, Shilpa Shetty yelled at her husband Raj Kundra when he was brought home on July 23 for a raid. The actress broke down in tears and asked her husband the reason behind what he did. She also told him that her "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects".

The actress has been getting a lot of heat from netizens for the deeds of her husband. People are not ready to accept that the Shetty was not a part of Kundra's pornography venture. Even though, the police has not found any evidence that the actress was an accomplice in the crime, social media has already made her the villain of the story.

Shilpa also had to face backlash when her husband was involved in an IPL betting case few years ago. The two were strong enough to survive the previous turmoil but can they go through this scandal together? Do you think the two are strong enough to stay united in this battle?