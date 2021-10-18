Can Bollywood Express The Same 'Solidarity' For Aryan Khan As They Did For Sanjay Dutt?

Back in the day when Sanjay Dutt was arrested on allegations of his involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts, we saw the entire Film fraternity coming in support of the actor. Top film celebrities, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tondon, Asha Parekh, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai along with some hundred junior film artists had gathered on the streets in 1993 for a peace march to show their solidarity towards one of their favourite stars.

Fast forward to 2021, son of filmstrip Shahrukh Khan, Aryan's bail plea has been rejected once again by the Mumbai Court, forcing him to stay in jail for further period of time. While many senior lawyers were of the viewpoint that Aryan Khan would and should easily get bailed out today, as it would normally be the scenario for any other general public. He wasn't found with any possession of drugs and was willing as well to cooperate in further investigations but still, no bail was served to him.

Apparently, many have been wondering if that has to do with him being a popular public figure? And if that's the case, it becomes all the more important that Bollywood celebrities show that kind of solidarity again which they showed in 1993. The question is will they? Your comments on this?