Can Bollywood make a film about Gandhism like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' in today's time?

On Gandhi Jayati, I want to talk about a Bollywood film which is loved by many. It also, in my opinion, is one of the finest films of all time. Its Rajkumari Hirani's 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai.' The film talks about Munna Bhai who starts reading up about Mahatma Gandhi so that he can impress the lady he likes. And then ends up changing lives with his 'Gandhigiri.'

But The film was a critical and commercial success and is considered to be one of Hirani's best works. But looking at the current political climate of India, it feels that pulling off a film like this is next to impossible. When all of us are so polarised and have started discriminating among ourselves based on religion, Gandhigiri has taken a backseat.

I can imagine the makers of LRMB receiving death threats and boycotts on Twitter, had it been released today. Do you feel a film like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' can be made today?