Can court hearings and pending cases be one of the reasons why Salman Khan never got married?

We are all aware of how Salman Khan’s life has been full of controversy and court hearings. Do you think that it can be one of the reasons why Salman choose to stay unmarried? Probably being married and having kids comes with a lot of responsibility and he wouldn't want to burden his wife and kids just in case he would have gone to jail. But recently Salman got relief in the blackbuck case, so can we hope for him to get settled soon or will he still choose to stay single?