Can 'Darlings' be yet another success for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has been considered Bollywood's no 1 actress for a long time now. The actress was recently seen in 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' which was a super hit film. The audience is happy with Alia as she's taking on new roles which usually people would not expect her to do it. She has been a big inspiration for many down the line. As Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, RRR, and Raazi were considered to be blockbusters, can we expect the same from 'Darlings'? Today, Red Chilies Entertainment released a video announcement of 'Darlings', starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew. Darlings are going to be produced by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the production banners, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Eternal Sunshine Production. The storyline is about, a mother-daughter relationship. It's going to be on dark humor.