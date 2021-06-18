Can Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi Outshine Star-Kids like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Jahnvi Kapoor?

The 24 year old actress, Sanjana Sanghi is no new-comer in Bollywood. She began her career as a child artist in the movie, Rockstar. Since then, she has appeared in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns as a supporting role. Dil Bechara was her first lead role in Bollywood, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The emotional movie, Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s best selling novel, ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. The movie released on the OTT platform, Disney Hotstar and did extremely well. The young actress also managed to impress the audience and the critics. Sanjana Sanghi was even declared IMDb's ‘No 1 Breakout Star Of The Year 2020’. However, she has not been given the same appreciation and acknowledgement by Bollywood that Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Pandey received after their questionable debuts. Unlike Sanjana, these actresses had numerous opportunities lined up for them even before their debut was released.

Do you think Sanjana Sanghi would have had a better start to her career if her contemporaries were not Bollywood’s biggest star kids?