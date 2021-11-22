Yoo Ah-in starrer "Hellbound" has been released worldwide to stream on Netflix, and on its release, it became No.1 in various countries such as Mexico, South Korea and Belgium and has also managed to stay in the top 5 in India, France and US.





"Hellbound" helmed by the director of "Train to Busan" has been receiving mixed reviews. However, it has not affected its popularity so far. There is no doubt that "Squid Game" is one of the main reasons why "Hellbound" has received a lot of attention since its announcement.





Do you think "Hellbound" will be able to beat "Squid Game" to become the most successful Netflix series? Or, you also believe that despite the strong promotions, the drama doesn't have enough potential to stay at the top of the charts for very long?





Share your views!