Can Jhanvi Kapoor finally prove herself with Good Luck Jerry?

Can tables finally turn for Jhanvi Kapoor with Good Luck Jerry. Today Jhanvi Kapoor's new movie trailer was released and I think this movie is going to be a game changer for Jhanvi Kapoor. Playing a naive girl from Bihar, Jhanvi is shown as a strong and independent girl who's struggling to take care of her mother, who is diagnosed with lung cancer. This movie is said to be a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. For once audience somewhat seems to be satisfied with Jhanvi's work but anyhow it's still too soon to say anything. From the trailer, I'm low-key excited for the movie and to see what Jhanvi has to offer us.