Can Justin Bieber fully recover from the Hunt Syndrome?

Justin Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, as the news says.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome could be a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or in the mouth. It happens once the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve within the head. According to sources, the chance of complications drops considerably with the prompt and correct treatment. The longer the person needs to watch for treatment, the smaller the probability of creating an entire recovery.





I think Justin Bieber should take proper rest and medication to get well. All we can do is hope that he gets better to come for his world tours!



