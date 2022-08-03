Can Koffee With Karan help save Laal Singh Chaddha?

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan will feature an episode featuring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Fans were ecstatic to see the Laal Singh Chaddha stars in the show when Karan Johar published a preview of the upcoming episode.





The Laal Singh Chaddha couple can be seen spilling the beans in a brief preview for the upcoming episode. The teaser featured a clip from a scene in which Aamir and Kareena are seen interrogating one another.





During this segment, Aamir asked Kareena, "What's the one thing that you would tolerate about me?" To this, Kareena replied that Aamir takes 100s of days to complete a film while Akshay Kumar wraps one up in 30 days! Meanwhile, Aamir will also be seen talking about comparisons between Laal Singh Chaddha and Forest Gump. As per Khan, the comparisons were completely reasonable.





Do you believe Laal Singh Chaddha Will be saved because to Koffee With Karan?