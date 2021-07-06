Can Kriti Sanon’s sister and Filhall fame Nupur Sanon make it in Bollywood?

I personally don't think that she has what it takes to make it in Bollywood. In the music video of Filhall, she didn't really impress me. Let's see if she manages to impress everyone with her acting in Filhall 2. Not to sound rude but Nupur's looks are also very common. Her ultimate goal is to become an actress and being Kriti Sanon's sister will definitely profit her. She will easily enter Bollywood but can she establish herself as a well renowned actor like her sister did?





There were some reports that Nupur replaced Nora Fatehi from Tiger Shroff's Ganpath but am not sure how reliable these sources are. Won't it be crazy that Kriti also made her debut with Tiger and Nupur will do the same.





If acting doesn't work out for Kriti's sister, she can definitely try her luck as a singer. The actress previously received a lot of love for singing the female version of Filhall. What do you think? Can Nupur Sanon make it in Bollywood?