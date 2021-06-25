Can A Moisturiser *Really* Hydrate Your Skin For 100 Hours?

I have used different brands of moisturizer but this one has promised its claims. It is in a gel form that hydrates, prevents my skin from dryness, and has a non-greasy texture. I applied this moisturizer with my daily morning skincare routine – a mist, serum, gel moisturizer, and sunscreen. This gave my top layers of skin the hydration it needed. This has even out my skin tone and opened my pores. This has also given a glow to my face. I also applied this moisturizer before going to bed at night and this made my skin softer, smoother and did not try out my skin. This moisturizer promises to deliver a 174% immediate boost which keeps the skin hydrated for 100 hours and also hydrates 10 layers deep into the skin. This moisturizer is lightweight and has oil-free formulas that hydrate the skin by using the power of hyaluronic acid to draw water to the skin. It contains a combination of caffeine and aloe vera. They both can rehydrate the skin and also helps the skin to absorb moisture more easily.

I highly recommend this product to those who are looking for a good moisture.