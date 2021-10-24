Kim Soo-hyun is a highly celebrated actor with some huge shows under his name. From "Love From The Star" to "It's Okay To Not Be Okay," there is not a single drama of him that has been disappointing. Not only are they commercially successful, but are also critically acclaimed. The quality of content that he has given constantly is a huge achievement in itself. Can "One Ordinary Day" become another huge success just like his previous dramas?





"One Ordinary day" is a crime-thriller based on BBC's "Criminal Justice." It revolves around two men who are embroiled in a murder of a woman. A student (Kim Soo-hyun) who is the prime suspect and his lawyer (Cha Seung-won), who has volunteered to help him.





I just saw a new teaser that was released on October 28, which is no doubt creating a lot of buzz for its cast and intriguing story. The teaser looks promising, especially Kim Soo-hyun, who is absolutely nailing his part with a diverse range of emotions. And I couldn't help but applaud Kim Soo-hyun for continuously delivering the best stories there are. This drama is another opportunity for the "Producers" actor to prove his superiority as an actor among all his contemporaries.





I am surely looking forward to it, and I believe it's going to be crisp and riveting. What are your thoughts on this? Will it be another feather in Kim Soo-hyun's cap?





Check out the teaser below!















