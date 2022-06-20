Can pimple marks be removed permanently?

Getting a pimple is one thing, the scars they leave behind are a whole other issue by themselves. So what to do you ask? Well, I got some simple at-home remedies(tried and tested) that can reduce the appearance of these acne scars, as well as some ways to avoid them altogether. Let's begin, shall we?

Coconut Oil

Pure coconut oil can be applied topically on your skin. Apply a thin layer of coconut oil to the affected area after cleaning it. Do it daily till results are visible.





Vitamin E

Simply buy Vitamin E capsules from your local pharmacy and break them to use the Vitamin E oil directly on the marks. Apply it once a day for at least two to three weeks for the best results. You can also mix Hematite powder (Geru) with Vitamin E oil to fight acne marks. Pure Vitamin E oil will increase blood circulation, repair damage and also make your skin glow. A





Aloe Vera and Turmeric

Make a paste of turmeric and Aloe Vera gel. You can buy the gel or squeeze it fresh from an Aloe Vera plant. Apply it to the affected areas and let it dry, wash it off after 20 to 25 minutes.





Tea Tree Oil

Use essential tea tree oil directly on your skin in small quantities. Two to three drops with suffice. But in larger quantities, it should be mixed with a carrier oil or Aloe Vera gel. You can even add a few drops of the essential oil to your bathing water if you have acne marks on your body. Apply this oil to the affected area and sleep with it.





Besam or Gram Flour

Add two tablespoons of gram flour and one tablespoon of curd with a few drops of honey in a bowl. Mix them well till they form a thick paste. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for 15 minutes(till it gets dry). Gently wash it off with lukewarm water.





After this you need to apply moisturizer and you are done!