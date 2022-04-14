Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Kapoor maintain the heritage of the Kapoor Khandan?

We all know that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor made such a lovable couple that everyone adored them. Alia's warmth, energy and spunk cheered up Rishi. She stayed by Ranbir's side for the last three weeks, not leaving him even for a minute."Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating and have found company and solace in each other. However all of us are going to witness an era where we will see this loving couple growing and evolving with time and for a sure shot, this wedding has given all of us some unrealistic expectations.

Alia Bhatt has been more like a family member to Rishi Kapoor's family. She has been bonding well with Ranbir Kapoor's parents, elder sister Riddhima, and niece Samara and they are also very fond of Alia Bhatt. She has been a part of their family gatherings. She visited Rishi Kapoor when he was under treatment for leukaemia in New York. When Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, Alia Bhatt was present at the funeral to console the family. She was very fond of Rishi Kapoor. In her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt mentioned Rishi Kapoor as a beautiful man who brought so much love and goodness into her life. She remembered Rishi Kapoor as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father. She expressed how much she loved him and that she would always miss him.