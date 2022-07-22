Can Ranveer Singh be jailed over his new nude photoshoot?

According to an official, two requests were made to the Mumbai Police on Monday to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sensibilities of women" by posting nude photos online.





A woman lawyer and an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) situated in the east Mumbai suburb separately filed the complaint petitions at the Chembur police station.





The actor, according to the NGO office-holder, has offended women's modesty and damaged their feelings in general through his images.





He demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.