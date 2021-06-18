Can Ranveer Singh play the role of ‘Raavan’ better than Saif Ali Khan?

These days, Bollywood is raining mythological films - Om Raut’s Adipurush, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR and now, reports suggest that film maker Alaukik Desai is making a film based on Ramayan from Sita’s point of view. The film will be titled Sita and Kareena Kapoor or Alia Bhatt might be roped to play the leading role. Rumours suggest that Ranveer Singh has been approached to play ‘Raavan’ in Alaukik Desai’s Sita. Ranveer Singh was last seen playing a grey character in the movie Padmaavat also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, we will see Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist ‘Raavan' in Om Raut’s Adipurush, where Kriti Sanon plays Sita. Saif is highly regarded for his performances in movies like Tanhaji, Omkara and Laal Kaptaan, where he was seen essaying the bad guy, the evildoer. He will nail the character of Raavan in Adipurush for sure. But, he has tough competition from our very own ‘Sultan Alauddin Khilji’. Ranveer Singh, who never played an anti-hero in any of his initial films, took everybody by surprise when he donned the character of oh-so-scary Alauddin Khilji.

Both Ranveer and Saif are brilliant actors for sure, but coming down to playing the same character in two different movies and comparing both the actors, I think Saif would have an edge over Ranveer. Experience speaks louder than talent. I am not saying that Ranveer is any less here. Nonetheless, it would be exciting to watch them playing the villain once again. Comment down your opinion.