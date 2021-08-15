Can Toners help cleanse the face? The Pixi Glow Tonic Review

For the longest I did not believe in toners. I tried The Pixi Glow Tonic is a highly concentrated, invigorating facial toner that deeply cleans pores by sweeping away excess oil and impurities. I used it as a makeup cleanser as well and it works! It claims to be gentle enough for daily use, and many people do use it daily, but tempting as it may be I'd recommend aiming for 2-3 nights a week. This means you can go ahead and use other active products on alternate nights, say retinol, without overstimulating your skin. I Definitely recommend this toner!