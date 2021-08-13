Can underrated actors like Parineeti, Sidharth rise to the top and compete with the Bollywood’s A-listers?

As Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra has been positively received by the audience and critics, everyone is wondering whether Sidharth Malhotra will finally be able to get the recognition he deserves. After the actor was launched by Karan Johar in his debut movie Student Of They Year, the audience had high hopes from him but unfortunately, his career only went downhill. Now, with Shershaah, there is hope for the actor again.

Another actor who failed to live upto the high expectations of the audience is Parineeti Chopra. Every Parineeti movie was failing at the box-office which forced her to take a break from Bollywood. She made her comeback in the industry with three back-back movies. Unfortunately, two out of the three movies did not impress the audience but Amazon Prime’s Sandeep Our Pinky Faraar got people to pay attention to actress.

Everyone is looking forward to Parineeti and Sidharth’s upcoming releases now since they will the make or break movies for the actors. It is extremely crucial for them to choose the scripts wisely because their next movie will decide their fate. If they manage to blow the audience away, Parineeti and Sidharth will definitely rise to the top to compete with the Bollywood’s A-Listers.

