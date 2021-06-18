Can Vicky Kaushal Act? Do You Know There Was A Time When The Bollywood Actor Felt That He Can't Act?

Today, Vicky Kaushal is one of the most admirable actors in Bollywood. He proved himself worthy of success right from the beginning of his career. He got recognition from his critically acclaimed movie, Masaan and then was applauded for his roles in movies like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. The peak of his career came when he received a National Film Award for Best Actor in 2019 for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He is definitely one of the most talented actors in the industry today but then what made the actor believe that he can’t act?

During an interview, the actor revealed that he gave his first-ever audition for the role of Milkha Singh’s friend(which was eventually edited out) in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Harneet Trehan, the casting director took out 3 hours to help him to crack a scene, but Vicky just couldn’t get it right. That was the day he realised that he can’t act.

Thankfully, the actor didn’t give up on his dreams and kept working hard to reach where he is today. All’s well that end’s well!