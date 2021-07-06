Can Vitamin C irritate your skin?

Although unlikely, some may experience allergic reactions when using Vitamin C on the skin. This is especially true if you have extremely sensitive skin. Irritation can also occur if it’s combined with ingredients that don't gel well. Experts recommend patch testing the product on your skin before applying it to your face. You can use a mild vitamin C Serum in that case. Go for the glow that shows with the powerful blend of dynamic ingredients and zero nasties. Formulated with antioxidants and vitamin C from Kakadu Plum and Acerola Cherry Boosts collagen formation, accelerates repair and reduces dark spots and fine lines Superlight, quick absorbing and water based formula Infused with the powerhouse of moisture, hyaluronic acid. All in all it's a great serum and won't irritate your sensitive skin.