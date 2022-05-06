Can we actually compare Tara and Ananya?
If we gather every work of both these actors up to now, the breathtaking beauty Tara has displayed more versatility in roles compared to Ananya who holds a magnetic charm but lacks range. Ananya's skills will stay under doubt unless she receives roles a little different from her persona because what better way to assess an artist than putting them for a tougher or more challenging task. Therefore, if you ask me, I'd say Tara Sutaria is a better actor, although none has yet proved excellence. It would likely take a handful of films or work to have a fair judgement of their acting abilities.