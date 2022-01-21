Can we all appreciate Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon for not pretending their wedding is a 'secret event'?

How fast the time flies! Many of us started our K-drama journey with Park Shin-hye in "Heirs" as a high schooler and now she is married. The actress tied the knot with his long time boyfriend and actor Choi Tae-joon today. The couple also shared pictures from their wedding photoshoot which left many teary-eyed. But what left most of her fans pleasingly surprised and content is she never hid herself from all the obvious attention.





The actress shared the news for her pregnancy and wedding through a heart-warming letter without making a big deal out of it. She didn't hide from the cameras, unlike other stars who act all private. She herself shared all the updates, the wedding pictures were also revealed and nobody was stopped from sharing any video or photo taken of/during the wedding. Korean actresses tend to not show their pregnant bellies which is of course a personal choice, but the way Park Shin-hye carried herself without hiding anything is simply admirable. Don't you agree?





Congratulations to this beautiful couple!





Check out the wedding pictures below!







