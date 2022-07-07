Can we call Karan Johar the most powerful man in Bollywood today?

Someone who is directing films, hosting shows, being called as a judge, and someone is the 'Friend' of everyone. Karan Jahar is surely the most powerful man in Bollywood right now.





Karan Johar is the son of Yash Johar. Yash Johar began his career as a production controller in famous production houses, like Navketan Films, Trimurti films, Nasir Hussain's productions, Yashraj films, MKD Films etc. Gradually, he moved to the distribution and exhibition business. He even opened a production company and made a few films, but his distribution business got him name, fame, and power over Bollywood. Throughout the 70s and 80s, he distributed some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, thus expanding his business empire. He started by distributing films in the Mumbai circuit and systematically conquered the Hindi film distribution market throughout the country. Karan inherited that empire from his father. Karan Johar and Yashraj films together own around 70% of the market share in Hindi films distribution domestically. Since the 1990s, they have been distributing films overseas as well. The growth in their business can also be attributed to the downfall of Dev Anand's and Manmohan Desai's distribution businesses. MD's Aasia films controlled overseas distribution for about 20 years. After his death, his son neither made films nor attempted to revitalise their family business.