Can we call Vijay Setupathi the best actor in Indian Cinema at present?

Director Seenu Ramasamy found some untapped ability a few years ago thanks to the movie "Thenmerku Paruvakaatru." Yes, Vijay Sethupathi made his acting debut in the movie and gave a solid performance. Then the talented star established himself well with his magnificent performances and earned a place in the hearts of the cinephalis. One of the amiable actors in the business, his fans call him Makkal Selvan.





Vijay Sethupathi, a superstar, requires no introduction. With SRK's Jawan, the actor is now prepared to delight his North Indian fans, and we can't wait to see him square off against King Khan.





The Best Actor Award was recently granted to Vijay Sethupathi for his critically lauded performance in the Tamil movie Maamanithan. As the modest car driver who goes by the name of Radhakrishnan, he has been able to win over hearts. The movie follows him as he strived to improve his family's standard of living. Additionally, the film won the Best Picture prize. spreading the good news





Do you agree he's one of the finest actors in Indian cinema?