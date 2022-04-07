Can we expect anyone from Bollywood to be Alia's bridesmaid or is it just going to be her childhood friends?

Preparations have begun for the wedding in the RK house. There's so much that goes on behind a wedding but one thing that's very special for a bride is her bridesmaid. Alia has a lot of friends from Inside and outside Bollywood but the real question that lies here is will she have any Bollywood friend as her bridesmaid?

As per reports, Alia's bridesmaid are going to be, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani , Kripa Mehta, Meghna Goyal and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

From Bollywood Alia is said to be really close to only Katrina Kaif. Can Katrina be one of Alia's bridesmaid?