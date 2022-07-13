Can we expect Gauri Khan, Bhavna Panday, and Maheep Kapoor going to be one of the guest in Koffee With Karan?

Koffee With Karan season 7 has many exciting stars lined up one after another. If reports are to be believed, Gauri Khan, Bhavna Panday, and Maheep Kapoor are going to be the guest this season. There is no official confirmation yet.

The reports also state that Gauri Khan may unfold details on the Aryan Khan drug case. Gauri Khan, Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Karan Johar are very close to each other for decades now. Karan Johar considers Gauri Khan as his elder sister too. Is it possible for Gauri Khan to open up on this sensitive matter on the Koffee With Karan?