Can we expect Lee Se-young and Lee Seung-gi's reunion soon?

It was being reported that Lee Se-young may star alongside Lee Seung-gi in the upcoming KBS 2 TV's new drama "Love According to the Law." In response to the reports her agency, Prain TPC stated, "'Love According to the Law' is one of the projects that Lee Se Young was offered to appear in and is reviewing." The actress who was last seen in "The Red Sleeve Cuff" has previously worked with Lee Seung-gi in the tvN drama "Hwayugi" and if she agrees to do this drama, it will be a reunion of the two stars.





The drama will be based on a web novel about a law romance which takes place at a Law cafe, it will be a love story between a former prosecutor who is the landlord to a lawyer who was also a Miss Korea contestant. But suddenly she leaves her job to open a cafe, however, she is unaware of the fact that the building of her cafe is owned by her high school friend.





Well, no confirmation has yet been received. Lee Se-young received a lot of appreciation for her work in her recent drama which helped her gain worldwide recognition and to see this pair making a return would be really exciting and this time it will be a lot more pleasing. Are you excited to watch this pairing?