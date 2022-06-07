Can we get naturally glowing skin in a week?

Yes, it is possible to get glowing skin in a week if you follow the routine religiously. Glowing skins are a way of saying you have healthy skin. There are so many products that offer you glowing skin within a week but do you know the secret? The magic to getting glowing skin does not only rely on one certain product. It may seem impossible but trust me if you follow the mentioned routine then within 7 days your skin will glow. Follow the steps below to get glowing skin within a week:

Know your skin type - It's very important to know your skin type. Once you get this step cleared it will become easier for you to buy or apply any homemade products to your skin. If you do not follow this, there are high chances you contact some skin allergies because the product or a particular ingredient does not suit your skin type Have a CTM routine - CTM stands for Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing. This is the most crucial part of your skincare routine so you can't afford to skin this. Once you select the CTM products according to your skin tone, you can follow this step, twice a day - once morning and once at night Don't forget to Exfoliate - With the help of exfoliation, you can remove the dead skin cells. These dead skin cells don't allow your skin to breathe. Make sure to buy an exfoliation scrub from the market or you can make one at home. Tip: While using an exfoliation, don't pick something that can be harsh on your skin. Peeling Mask - Peeling masks should be used at least once a week. It will help you smoothen your skin and help you get that glow you have been waiting for. A peeling mask that contains papaya or pineapple is important as it helps with glowing skin. Use Sun-screen - Sunscreens are like life savers. You cannot afford to step outside your home without sunscreen. It protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

Comment down below and tell me what else you add to your skincare routine to achieve naturally glowing skin.