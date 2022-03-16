Can we see Samantha and Alia Bhat collaborating in the future?

After the hit song, Oo antava, Samantha Prabhu has been receiving appreciations. In recent limelight, the actress is in Mumbai right now. She has been seen with Varun Dhawan and other stars. There were many rumors going around whether the actress will be seen in a Bollywood movie soon or not. Samantha has opened up to the idea of working in a Bollywood film but she's waiting for some good scripts. Yesterday, Alia Bhat celebrated her birthday. Many people from the film industry have wished the actress on social media and one of them was Samantha too. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Alia Bhatt. Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements… we all know you are just getting started."

Do you think we can see them together in the future? Well, whatever it maybe, we're excited to see them on screen together some day!