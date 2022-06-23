  1. Home
Can we stop calling Suhana Khan as 'female version of SRK' please?

Suhana Khan's debut is one of the most awaited star-kids debuts. It's no surprise why people are more eager for Suhana's debut than any other star-kids debut. Fans claim that Suhana Khan is a copy of her father and she has revealed the same during her Vogue shoot a few years back. According to her, SRK and herself have similar personalities. Ever since Suhana's debut film, The Archies, the teaser has been released, citizens have been trolling her and calling Suhana, the "female version of SRK". To be honest, now I'm getting bored of this tag. Shah Rukh Khan has achieved all this fame and success through a lot of hard work and his daughter is lucky to receive all that easily but that does not mean she does not have her battleship field. Suhana and SRK have a lot of similarities when it comes to physical features too. Previously Suhana used to get trolled for her color and there was a time when she took to her social media and called out these people. She also mentioned how she loves her color and is very proud to be brown-skinned. I think people should cut some slack and let the girl breathe.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lake Forest . 7 hours ago

Shamshera and The Lion King

I have a feeling Shamshera's story is going to match The Lion King's. A peaceful land ruled by a favored leader gets taken over by a villain. The leader is killed and the son is banished. A girl goes in search of the lost prince to motivate him to return and reclaim the land and save his people from this villain's atrocities. The prince returns, fights, and reclaims. In Shamshera, however, I think Ranbir's character will die at the end.

Shanaya Kapoor : Where is the uniqueness and originality!?
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 7 hours ago

Any expectations from Khushi Kapoor's debut?

Zoya Akhtar is all set to launch the upcoming stars of this generation, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda in 'The Archies'. Just recently the cast completed their Ooty schedule and have reached Bombay. The audience is looking forward to Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan's debut. Both are kids of super mega stars, Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan. Khushi's sister Jhanvi has not yet been successful in grabbing the audience's attention. When it comes to Khushi, there are still doubts going around if she can beat her sister or not. Comparing both the sisters to Sridevi is not possible because reaching that height is a very big accomplishment for Khushi as well as Jhanvi. When the teaser was launched, people found it too soon to judge her. I have a feeling she won't be able to sustain herself in Bollywood but what do you think?
Cooldude : It's too soon to say if Khushi is going to be a good actor or not but one thing is sure that between Khushi and Suhana, the latter will shine
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 7 hours ago

New Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera poster

Doesn't he look deadly in this look? Are you excited about the trailer?
BollyLover : Such bad editing, looks like a kid edited it
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 7 hours ago

Salman Khan sweet gesture
Shanaya Kapoor : What a gem of a person
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 8 hours ago

Any expectations from liger
bollyyyyfan1805 : Nothing that great
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Straight Talker . 8 hours ago

Wow! KRK praised a Bollywood movie that's new I guess.

What do you think about Shamshera being as good as KGF2?
Baburao. : Paid review poor makers know film is so bad and it will flop like thugs of hindostan so they are using krk buahahahaha
2 REPLY 7 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 10 hours ago

Bhool Bhuliyaa 2: Why different responses on OTT and theatres?

A film like Bhool Bhulaiya needed that big screen to come up with the expected reactions from the audience. People who have watched the film on the OTT platform had just a similar experience to watching other horror movies, however, people who chose to watch it on screen could actually enjoy the movie a little more.


A Theater is an experience in itself. Some movies are meant to be seen only in Theaters, especially the Avengers or Star Wars. On a Screen of this huge size, with a sound system that puts you in the centre of things. A Theater is good for an outing. A Family can go to the movies, enjoy the movie, and enjoy the snacks offered. So a Theater and an OTT platform have different purposes The Theater is meant for the overall experience. Large Screens, Sound Systems, the full package while OTT is meant for immediate entertainment for people who are constrained for time.

And maybe that's the reason that the film did extremely well when it comes to theatres.

rightmadam : It was really fun to watch on theater maybe coz of the feel when u go out with friends or family and it's the whole movie vibe
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 10 hours ago

Why Akshay Kumar's movies are not working anymore?

Akshay completes every film by at least 3–4 months, he is never late to sets, has no such tantrums, and appears in all promotional events, except one rift that is registered is Joker movie except that, no such un-professional activity is registered against him. All big directors take a bit of time to complete their movies but I guess that is one point he doesn`t agree to.  


Akshay has always said that he never gets awards & all his major hits, and blockbusters have come from the less-famous director but Vupil Amurlal Shah once said that a producer who works with Akshay will definitely get to work with him again as he is a producer`s boy & jokingly he said, a producer don pay him, he in turns pays the producer as he is little pricey & some of the producer who works with him again & again like Sajid Nadiadwala says he has recruited the producers on a monthly salary basis, which is really funny.  


I think as an actor, Akshay focuses on doing as many films as he can. He is not someone who gets worried because he is not getting awards instead he is into doing good films and giving his best to those films that he takes. So as an audience also we should just start enjoying the characters, and stories rather than focusing on the commercial number of the film.
MovieMiaw2 : He's everywhere and he is repetitive in his impersonation
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
