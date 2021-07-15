Can you believe it's already 10 years to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2?

Seems like yesterday when we were all excited to watch the very last chapter of this magical world of Harry Potter. Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 released ten years ago and with it we watched the gorgeous school of wizards, Hogwarts for the last time. But if I am being honest, then I have watched this whole series million times, because I just can't get enough of it.

Whether we talk about the main leads Danielle Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint or the other whole bunch of actors in the series, everyone did a great job. I mean they literally made us believe in the existence of this magical world, what more can one want from actors.

Lastly, I would want to give a big shoutout to J.K Rowling for creating this iconic franchise.

Now be honest and comment when was the last time you watched Harry Potter?



