Can you count the cameos? 'Call My Agent' Trailer shows Richa Chadha, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff and others

I think I'm excited for a Bollywood series on Netflix after a really long time. Just saw the trailer of Call My Agent. It will be live on Netflix India on 29th October. The trailer has so many Bollywood stars appearing for short roles. Farah Khan, Ali Faisal, Richa Chadha, Jackie Shroff are a few of them. It looks like a comedy drama series which is an adaptation of a French show. Are you excited to watch it?